Quantcast

Gov. Haley's flood response team hosts help center in Kingstree - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Gov. Haley's flood response team hosts help center in Kingstree

Flooding in Kingstree. (Photo Source: Live 5) Flooding in Kingstree. (Photo Source: Live 5)
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Governor Nikki Haley's flood response team will be meeting with people whose homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed in the recent flooding. 

The event serves as a one-stop shop where people can find out about resources available to their families businesses.

There will be representatives from state and federal agencies along with non-profit organizations to help out.

Monday's event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williamsburg County Recreational Center on Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree. 

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly