Gov. Haley's flood response team hosts help center in Kingstree

Governor Nikki Haley's flood response team will be meeting with people whose homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed in the recent flooding.

The event serves as a one-stop shop where people can find out about resources available to their families businesses.

There will be representatives from state and federal agencies along with non-profit organizations to help out.

Monday's event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Williamsburg County Recreational Center on Thurgood Marshall Highway in Kingstree.

