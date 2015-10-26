Officials clear separate accidents on I-26 and I-95

Officials say a couple accidents slowed traffic Monday morning.

Several lanes were blocked by emergency response vehicles on I-26 E and I-526 toward Mount Pleasant as officials worked an incident that was called in before 7 a.m. Officials with Highway Patrol said the incident involved four cars. It was cleared at 8:15 a.m.

Officials also reporting a multi-car accident on I-95, one mile north of Exit 68- South Carolina 61. Two right lanes were closed as responders worked the incident. They have since been reopened.

Officials with South Carolina Highway Patrol said the accident involved an 18-wheeler. No one involved sustained any injuries.

