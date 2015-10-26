Quantcast

Morrison Drive near I-26 in reopens after high tide Monday

Officials with Charleston County Dispatch say Morrison Drive has been reopened to traffic after seeing some flood water caused by high tide Monday. 

The street was closed just after 7:30 a.m. It has since been reopened. 

Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton an Jasper counties were under a coastal flood advisory until 9:00 a.m Monday. 

