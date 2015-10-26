Deputies investigating incident that left Hollywood man shot in mouth

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that left a man shot in the mouth.

A responding deputy says he was dispatched to Storage and Mizzell roads in Hollywood in reference to a disturbance with shots fired.

While en route, he was diverted to meet a person who claimed he had been shot in the mouth and drove himself to the St. Pauls Fire Station on Highway 162.

The victim had a hard time speaking because of the gunshot wound to his mouth, the responding officer said.

While the report says the victim's cousin named a man he believed to be the suspect, a representative for the department says no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.