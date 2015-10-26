BCSD hosting drop-ins introducing community to new superintendent

The Berkeley County School District is hosting drop-ins at schools throughout the district to allow members of the community to meet their new superintendent, a news release says.

Superintendent Brenda Blackburn will outline her entry plan for the district and encourage feedback from members of the community at each community drop-in.

Drop-ins are being held on the following days:

Thursday, November 5, 2015, at 6 p.m. – Berkeley Middle School (Multi-Purpose Room)

Monday, November 9, 2015, at 6 p.m. – Westview Middle School (Multi-Purpose Room)

Thursday, November 12, 2015, at 6 p.m. – Cross High School (Multi-Purpose Room)

Monday, November 16, 2015, at 6 p.m. – Hanahan Middle School (Multi-Purpose Room)

Tuesday, November 17, 2015, at 6 p.m. – Timberland High School (Gym Lobby)

Monday, November 23, 2015, at 6 p.m. – Cane Bay High (Entrance/main hall)

The news release says all members of the community are encouraged to attend.

