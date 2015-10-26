Fourteen people arrested in prostitution, narcotics sting in Berkeley Co.

Authorities have arrested 14 people in connection to an undercover narcotics and prostitution investigation in Berkeley County.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the arrests were made over the weekend by the sheriff's office narcotics/vice Team and supported by the Sheriff’s Community Action Team.

"From the investigation in the Ladson and Summerville areas of Berkeley County, the Sheriff’s Office issued multiple charges including one charge for Trafficking Meth, 7 charges for Solicitation of Prostitution, 7 charges for Possession of Marijuana, and several charges for Firearms," BCSO officials said.

“We will continue to make Berkeley County safer for all residents," Sheriff Lewis said."The entire Sheriff’s Office shares my commitment to making the arrests necessary to improve public safety in Berkeley County.”

According to the sheriff's office, they have identified 13 of the 14 suspects charged. Authorities say they are working to identify a man who has refused to identify himself and has been listed as a John Doe.

The following people were arrested:

Agustin Bravo (27, Ladson) - Solicitation of Prostitution

Travis Collins (30, Moncks Corner) - Simple Possession of Marijuana, Solicitation of Prostitution

John Doe - Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, Speeding (More charges to come once John Doe is identified)

Avery Gamble (21, Summerville) - Simple Possession of Marijuana

Curtis Jamison (40, Summerville) - Evading Arrest, Obstructing Justice (active warrant for obstructing justice)

James Joyner (56, Summerville) - Solicitation of Prostitution

Brandon Kirby (28, Moncks Corner) - Trafficking Meth, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of a Firearm during a Commission of Violent Crime

Ashley Krause (25, Summerville) - Simple Possession of Marijuana

Timorian Robinson (29, Lincolnville) - Solicitation of Prostitution

Patrick Rollins (27, Summerville) - Solicitation of Prostitution

Ashley Shumpert (22, Moncks Corner) - Simple Possession of Marijuana

Eke Silva (35, Goose Creek) - Solicitation of Prostitution

Najuon Snipe (20, Huger) - Simple Possession of Marijuana

Court records indicate charges were dismissed against a 14th person.

