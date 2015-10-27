All Charleston roads open after high tide subsides Wednesday

Several streets in Charleston have been reopened following a coastal flood warning which expired at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

This comes after Charleston officials said the city saw it's fourth highest recorded tide level Tuesday morning.

The combination of rain from the remnants of what was powerful Hurricane Patricia, on shore winds, and astronomical high tides caused significant flooding in the area.

High tide is not expected to be as bad Thursday, but it will lead to some road closures and beach erosion.

Charleston police say the following streets were closed but have since reopened:

Wentworth St and Barre intersection

Wentworth St from Lockwood Blvd to Gadsden St

Gadsden St from Montagu St to Canal St

Ashley Ave from Bennett St to Halsey St

Concord St at Cumberland St to Vendue Range at Prioleau St

Lockwood SB Ramp from US17

Lockwood Blvd SB at Spring St

Battery Island Dr from Folly Rd to Battalion Dr

South Market from Church to East Bay

North Market from Concord St to East Bay St

East Bay NB at Market St

61N at 17S Split

Washington St from Laurens St to Hasell St

Beaufain St from Lockwood Blvd to Ashley Ave

Lockwood Blvd at Beaufain St to Broad St at Ashley Ave – One Lane Passable

America St

Fishburne St at Hagood Ave Intersection - Passable

America from Lee St to Cooper St

Central Park Rd from Fleming Rd to Riverland Dr

Cooper St at Aiken St

Morrison and Jackson open – water in lane 2 but passable

Morrison Dr NB at the Ravenel Bridge

SB Morrison at Huger St

Hagood Ave from Fishburne St and Line St

Hanover St from Cooper St to Lee St

Windermere Blvd at William Ackerman Ln

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.