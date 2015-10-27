Quantcast

All Charleston roads open after high tide subsides Wednesday

Several streets in Charleston have been reopened following a coastal flood warning which expired at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. 

This comes after Charleston officials said the city saw it's fourth highest recorded tide level Tuesday morning.

The combination of rain from the remnants of what was powerful Hurricane Patricia, on shore winds, and astronomical high tides caused significant flooding in the area. 

High tide is not expected to be as bad Thursday, but it will lead to some road closures and beach erosion. 

Charleston police say the following streets were closed but have since reopened: 

  • Wentworth St and Barre intersection
  • Wentworth St from Lockwood Blvd to Gadsden St
  • Gadsden St from Montagu St to Canal St
  • Ashley Ave from Bennett St to Halsey St
  • Concord St at Cumberland St to Vendue Range at Prioleau St
  • Lockwood SB Ramp from US17
  • Lockwood Blvd SB at Spring St
  • Battery Island Dr from Folly Rd to Battalion Dr
  • South Market from Church to East Bay
  • North Market from Concord St to East Bay St
  • East Bay NB at Market St
  • 61N at 17S Split
  • Washington St from Laurens St to Hasell St
  • Beaufain St from Lockwood Blvd to Ashley Ave
  • Lockwood Blvd at Beaufain St to Broad St at Ashley Ave – One Lane Passable
  • America St
  • Fishburne St at Hagood Ave Intersection - Passable
  • America from Lee St to Cooper St
  • Central Park Rd from Fleming Rd to Riverland Dr
  • Cooper St at Aiken St
  • Morrison and Jackson open – water in lane 2 but passable
  • Morrison Dr NB at the Ravenel Bridge
  • SB Morrison at Huger St
  • Hagood Ave from Fishburne St and Line St
  • Hanover St from Cooper St to Lee St
  • Windermere Blvd at William Ackerman Ln

