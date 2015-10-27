Highway 78 reopens after logging truck, sedan crash

Quantcast

Lanes were reported blocked in both directions on Highway 78 at Ridgeville Road following an accident early Tuesday morning. 

The accident was called in just before 6:30 a.m. It has since been cleared. 

Officials with Highway Patrol said the crash involved an truck and a sedan. According to a viewer, the accident involved a logging truck. 

No injuries were reported. 

