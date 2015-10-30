Collisions slow eastbound traffic on I-26 Friday morning

Eastbound traffic was moving slowly on I-26 after two vehicle accidents, one involving multiple cars Friday morning.

Traffic was backed up after an accident at the Midland Park Road exit Friday morning around 7 a.m. The traffic extended back a few miles, ending at milemarker 201 near Royal Road.

One lane was closed on I-26 near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit as Highway Patrol responded. The incident has since been cleared.

Charleston County Dispatch says at least 5 cars were involved.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident was called in at 6:25 a.m. No injuries were reported.

