Pharrell Williams to perform for church members at Emanuel AME

Grammy Award winning musician and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams will be performing for Emanuel AME church members Sunday, officials with A+E networks say.

Reverend Goff with the Emanuel AME Church says the artist plans to perform a song called Freedom, which was released several months back, and will make a special presentation.

The performance will be part of a two-hour simulcast set to air on Nov. 20 at 8:00 p.m. It will also feature performances by the Zac Brown Band, Eric Church, Jamie Foxx, Rhiannon Giddens, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Miguel, Pink, Jill Scott, Ed Sheeran, Sia, Bruce Springsteen, Sting and more.

A news release says the concert will kick off a campaign to confront issues of race and promote unity and progress on racial equity.

The release says the initiative was inspired by the response of the Mother Emanuel church members after nine of their own were shot and killed in June as well as others working for reconciliation and change around the country.

The news release says a one-hour special called Shining a Light: Conversations on Race in America will air after the concert. The special will feature artists engaging a diverse group of residents in local communities at the center of the national conversation on racial inequality and violence, including Charleston, Baltimore, Chicago and Ferguson.

Organizers say their goal is to empower communities by fostering understanding, eliminating bias and addressing inequities that break along racial lines.

