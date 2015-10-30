Shaw Air Force Base conducting active shooter exercise Friday

The Shaw Air Force Base will be conducting an active shooter training exercise throughout the day Friday, a news release says.

According to the release, exercises started at 10:00 a.m. at the main intersection of Blue Jay Street and Egret Street on the Western sector of the base.

The news release says people can expect to see emergency vehicles and response aircraft in the area throughout the day.

The training exercise is designed to help the Shaw AFB community prepare for an active shooter event.

The release defines an active shooter as an armed person who has used deadly physical force on other persons and continues to do so while having unrestricted access to additional victims.

