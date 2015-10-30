Governor Haley in Georgetown for flood relief event

"Team South Carolina" is helping flood victims in Georgetown County Friday. Governor Haley is on hand to offer relief assistance to those affected by the flooding.

While you're there, you can find out about resources available to both families and businesses affected by flooding.

This event is going on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Beck Recreation Center on 2030 Church St.

Georgetown and Horry county residents can do the following at Team South Carolina Day:

Register for financial assistance from FEMA

Apply for disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration

Learn more about repairing and flood proofing their home from FEMA

Get information about assistance for farmers with crop losses or damage from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency

Apply for unemployment benefits from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce

Apply for food and financial assistance from the S.C. Department of Social Services

Get information about mental health and other healthcare services from the S.C. Department of Mental Health and the S.C. Department of Health and Human Services

Get help with insurance claims from the S.C. Department of Insurance

Receive a free kit to test well water from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

Receive a free tetanus shot from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control

