Man accused of renting foreclosed homes faces another charge

Summerville police are looking for a man they believe charged a person rent for property he did not own.

According to an incident report released on Friday, Earl Johnson, Jr. obtained $1,400 by false pretenses. A victim told police officers he signed a rental agreement and gave Johnson a deposit for rent on Aug. 14.

Johnson told the victim he was employed with Eagles Nest Foundation Trust, the incident report states.

Police believe this isn't the first time Johnson has charged someone rent for property he didn't own.

He turned himself in to police in August amid previous accusations of renting homes in foreclosure in Goose Creek.

Days later, Summerville police filed a new charge against the man in connection with a home he allegedly rented to a family in the Summerhaven subdivision.

