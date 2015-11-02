Caitlyn the dog serves as ambassador for humane treatment of animals

Months after being found muzzled with electrical tape in North Charleston, Caitlyn the dog is serving as an ambassador for the humane treatment of animals, the Charleston Animal Society says.

On Halloween, Caitlyn served as an ambassador for area pets, ensuring their safety during the holiday. The organization took a cardboard cutout of the dog to events like Boo and Bark, a Halloween-themed costume contest for pets.

The Staffie mix received surgery to heal severe wounds to her muzzle in June and is now in foster care.

"Her image of bravery is being used throughout the Lowcountry and the world to promote the humane care and love for all animals," added the organization in a Facebook post. They also posted pictures of Caitlyn in costume provided by her foster family.

William Leonard Dodson was arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection to the case. He told investigators he taped her muzzle shut because she would not stop barking.

Dodson is in jail awaiting trial. In October, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

