One dead in Williamsburg County crash

One person died in a crash on SC-527 in Williamsburg County Monday morning.

A representative for Highway Patrol says a pick-up truck was traveling north before it ran off the road. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m., four miles west of Andrews.

According to the representative, the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

The Williamsburg County Coroner's Office will identify the victim.

