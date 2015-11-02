Quantcast

One dead in Williamsburg County crash

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

One person died in a crash on SC-527 in Williamsburg County Monday morning. 

A representative for Highway Patrol says a pick-up truck was traveling north before it ran off the road. The incident happened at 12:30 a.m., four miles west of Andrews. 

According to the representative, the victim was not wearing a seat belt at the time.

The Williamsburg County Coroner's Office will identify the victim. 

