Victim in fatal Sunday night Summerville shooting identified

Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly shooting Sunday night at a Summerville apartment complex.

David Ham, 36, died from his injuries after being transported to Trident Regional Medical Center, according to Interim Dorchester County Coroner Katrina Patton.

Summerville Police arrested 22-year-old Christian Himes a short time after the incident, according to Summerville Police Capt. Jon Rogers.

Himes is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records. In a hearing Monday, he was denied bond on the murder charge and received a $150,000 bond for his remaining charge.

Police responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the Waters Edge Apartments Sunday in reference to a reported shooting, Rogers said.

