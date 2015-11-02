Quantcast

Pharrell Williams expected to speak with students at Sanders-Clyde Elementary

(Photo Source: Kyle Foster) (Photo Source: Kyle Foster)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams extended his stay in Charleston past his performance at Mother Emanuel AME Church Sunday. 

Williams was spotted eating lunch at Husk Restaurant in downtown Charleston Monday. 

The artist is expected to speak with students at Sanders-Clyde Elementary later in the day. According to a news release, he'll be meeting with students in a backpack journalism class. 

