Several mayoral, council races throughout the Lowcountry

Polls closed at 7 p.m. for several mayoral and council races throughout the Lowcountry.

Those living in the city of Charleston will be choosing a new mayor for the first time in forty years.

In North Charleston, three candidates are attempting to unseat incumbent Mayor Summey and 27 candidates are vying for ten council seats.

Former airline captain Wiley Johnson is taking on current Mayor Bill Collins in Summerville.

In Ravenel, Current Mayor Opal Baldwin is facing Robert Cochran, who serves on town council, and Charles Glover, Sr., Chair of the District 23 constituent Board for Charleston County schools.

Over on Seabrook Island, the two candidates looking to replace Mayor Terrence Ahearn are Mayor Pro Tem Ronald Ciancio and Bill Nelson.

Some voters got a head start by voting absentee at the Charleston Election Headquarters.

Although some voters had a hard time voting throughout the day. Despite where their mailing addresses say they live, some voters were turned away from their polling places Tuesday or prevented from voting in certain races.

In North Charleston, for example, residents with a mailing address listing North Charleston but who live outside the actual city limits of North Charleston would not be permitted to vote in the city's mayoral race.

"Technically, it's called 'living in the doughnut hole,'" North Charleston Municipal Clerk Ellen Clark said. "A mailing address does not indicate that you are a registered voter within that area."

Clark said some voters could have a North Charleston mailing address but may actually be registered voters in Hanahan.

