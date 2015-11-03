Flooding closes several streets after heavy rain Tuesday morning

Heavy rains are causing some road closures in Charleston Tuesday morning.

Charleston County Dispatch is reporting the following closures:

Wentworth between Lockwood to Gadsden

Ashley between Halsey and Bennett

Mount Pleasant police are reporting the following road closure:

Belle Hall Parkway

A flood advisory was in effect for areas of the Lowcountry until 7 a.m. The National Weather Service says 2.58 inches of rain have fallen since midnight Tuesday.

We will update this list as word of the closures comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.