Westbound traffic moving slowly after crash on I-26 at Exit 209

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

An accident is slowing westbound traffic on I-26 near Exit 219. 

The South Carolina Department of Transportation says two outside lanes were closed at the scene of the accident, but have now been reopened. 

Allow for extra time if headed in this area. 

