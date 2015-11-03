Deadlines for Disaster Unemployment Assistance approaching

Deadlines for Disaster Unemployment Assistance after the South Carolina flood disaster are approaching, the South Carolina Emergency Management Division says.

Anyone who lost their job or business because of the flood event is encouraged to apply for assistance here.

The deadline in Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Horry, Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland and Williamsburg counties is Nov. 4.

Those living in Berkeley, Clarendon and Sumter counties need to apply by Nov. 5.

The deadline for those living in Calhoun, Darlington, Florence, Kershaw and Lee is Nov. 6.

Nov. 7 is the deadline for people in Bamberg, Colleton, and Greenwood.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.