Victim in Goose Creek crash identified

The Berkeley County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a vehicle accident on Old Black River Road in Goose Creek Monday.

According to a news release, Lamont Jenkins of Charleston died of internal injuries.

The news releases says Jenkins was a passenger in a vehicle traveling down Old Black River Road when it veered off the roadway and into a ditch. The victim was transported to Trident Hospital. He died at 6:10 p.m.

The accident is being investigated by the Berkeley County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

