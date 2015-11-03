SLED: Man charged with removing campaign signs in Mount Pleasant

A man was arrested and charged with vandalizing or removing a political campaign sign in connection to an incident that happened Saturday.

Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division believe James Cannon removed campaign signs from their original location without permission on Hwy 17 at Hwy 41 in Mount Pleasant.

According to a news release from the division, surveillance footage shows a male suspect removing two campaign signs marked with Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Ken Glasson's name without consent. Cannon was identified by witnesses.

Officials with SLED say he provided a written statement confessing to removing campaign signs, as well as damaging a sign for town council candidate Ben Bryson.

Cannon was released on a bond of $2,105.

