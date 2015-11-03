Voting steady in Charleston County, election officials say

Charleston County election officials say voting in West Ashley has been steady since polls opened at 7 a.m.

Shortly after noon, the line to vote was out the door at Northbridge Baptist Church.

Officials expected that line to get longer during lunch breaks, but voters say they have only had to wait for about 10 to 15 minutes.

"We've had real good turnout, higher than we normally would," Poll Manager Wes MacDougall said. "We're pretty close to about 20 percent voters right now."

They normally get a lull in voters between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., but MacDougall said that lull did not happen because of the steady stream of voters.

Besides Charleston, voters in North Charleston, Summerville, Moncks Corner, Ravenell, and Seabrook Island will cast votes for mayor.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.