Firefighters extinguish blaze in downtown Charleston home

Two people escaped unharmed from a house fire in downtown Charleston on Wednesday.

At 4:30 a.m., the Charleston Fire Department responded to a fire alarm on Anson Street where two people awoke to the smell of smoke and a phone call from the alarm company telling them of a smoke alarm activation in the attic.

"The occupants were able to escape the structure uninjured," CFD officials said."First arriving units arrived on scene at 4:36 AM and reported smoke coming from the attic of the three-story structure. Fire personnel initiated an interior attack on the fire and brought the fire under control by 4:47 AM."

The CFD's Fire Marshal Division is investigating the cause of the fire and say it may be related to an electrical malfunction.

According to authorities, fire, smoke, and heat damage were contained to the the finished attic space.

“Early notification by smoke alarms and the fire alarm system played a crucial role in this fire event and proved their value by increasing escape time and initiating a fire department response.” said Fire Marshal Mike Julazadeh. “This fire was essentially contained to a single room in the home and occupants escaped serious injuries.”

The Charleston Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to offer a few safety tips:

1) Consider installing a monitored residential fire alarm system in your residence. Monitored smoke alarms will alert you and the fire department if there is a fire.

2) Always maintain working smoke alarms in your home. Smoke alarms should be on every level of your home, and inside and outside of each sleeping area.

3) Test smoke alarms monthly. Batteries should be changed on a yearly basis.

4) Create an escape plan, discuss, and practice with other occupants of your residence about what to do in case of a fire.

