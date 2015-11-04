South Carolina democrats overwhelmingly support Hillary Clinton, Winthrop Poll finds

Likely Democratic voters in South Carolina overwhelmingly support Hillary Clinton to be the Democratic nominee to become the 45th president, the latest Winthrop Poll suggests.

According to a news release, callers surveyed 832 South Carolina residents that were likely voters in the Democratic Presidential Primary by landline and cell phones between Oct.24 through Nov. 1.

Of those surveyed, 71 percent said they were leaning toward voting for the former Secretary of State. Of the African-Americans contacted, 80 percent were leading toward her.

Senator Bernie Sanders had 15 percent of the respondents' support, and former Maryland Governor Martin O’Malley had two percent.

When asked if they thought Clinton could win the general election, 87 percent said yes. The release says 29 percent said yes for Sanders and 9 percent for O’Malley.

"Clinton is clearly seen as the most electable by the S.C. Democratic Primary likely voters," says Winthrop Poll Director Scott Huffmon, "but a strong showing by Sanders, especially in New Hampshire, could go a long way with changing South Carolina Democrats' views about his general election chances."

Here is the rundown of how favorably respondents viewed certain democratic politicians:

Barack Obama - 90% favorable

Hillary Clinton - 79%

Bernie Sanders, 47%

Martin O’Malley, 18%, with 54% saying they are not familiar with him

Of those surveyed, 57 percent said they viewed the Black Lives Matter movement favorably, while 20 percent said they were not familiar with it.

23 percent of respondents believe Trump would be the most difficult for the democratic nominee to beat while 38 percent believe that he would be the easiest to beat.

"South Carolina Democratic Primary Voters appear to be ambivalent about Trump with more than 1 in 5 viewing him as the greatest threat to a 2016 Democratic victory while nearly 4 in 10 speculate that opposing Trump would make the path of the Democratic nominee much easier," Huffmon says.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.