TRAFFIC ALERT: Eastbound traffic moving on I-26 after crash near Bennett Yard Overpass

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Eastbound traffic is moving on I-26 at the Bennett Yard Overpass after an accident Wednesday morning.  

Officials say the far left lane near the Dorchester Road exit was blocked to traffic as officials responded. 

