Boeing donates $500,000 to the International African American Museum

The Boeing Company is donating $500,000 to the International African American Museum planned for downtown Charleston, a press release states.

Officials made the announcement at the 2015 Equal Opportunity Day Dinner hosted by the Columbia Urban League Tuesday.

"Boeing is committed to supporting and giving back to the communities where our employees live and work," said Tim Keating, Boeing's Senior Vice President of Government Affairs. "Through our investment in this important museum of African American history and identity, we at Boeing hope to play a key role in helping tell the story of the largely overlooked history of African Americans in the Charleston area."

According to their website, International African American Museum will highlight how enslaved Africans and free blacks helped to shape economic, political, and cultural development in the United States.

"This generous gift from Boeing takes us one step closer to the International African American Museum," said Joseph Riley, Jr., mayor of Charleston. "Boeing is, again, a generous corporate neighbor, making sure that our community can share our rich and meaningful history with the people of the Lowcountry and the world."

According to the release, the Columbia Urban League honored Boeing with the distinguished "Virgil C. Summer Corporate Award" for consistent promotion of equal opportunity and social justice. The release states Boeing has invested more than $25 million in South Carolina non-profit organizations since 2010 and has volunteered approximately 7,000 times in more than 200 community projects.

