Coroner: Bones found at downtown Charleston site not human

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The Charleston County Coroner's Office says bones discovered in downtown Charleston are not human remains.

Charleston County dispatchers said the bones were found around 10 a.m. in the area of President and Line Streets.

The coroner's office was called to investigate whether the bones were human remains.

