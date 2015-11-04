Police: Arrest made in Folly Road killing

Charleston police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a man in a wooded area on the 600 block of Folly Road, a news release from the department states.

Tyshawn Robinson, 24, is charged with murder.

On Oct. 1, officers responded to the wooded area behind 675 Folly Road in reference to a deceased party. The victim was found lying on the ground with a severe head injury.

According to the release, investigators found video of the victim and the suspect getting into a taxi cab on Sept. 19 on Henry Tecklenburg Drive.

Later that day, a witness saw the men exit the cab and go into the wooded area.

Additional evidence gathered by the detectives led them to make the arrest, the release says.

Robinson is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.