Officials break ground on controversial development near Shem Creek

Mount Pleasant officials have broken ground on the 101 Coleman Blvd. Project, a controversial development that's been in talks for more than two years. The groundbreaking was held Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Developers intend to build a $13 million four-story office building and parking garage on the corner of Coleman Boulevard and Mill Street near Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant. The building will be more then 42,000 square feet and the parking garage will have 234 spaces.

At the groundbreaking, Mount Pleasant Mayor Linda Paige reassured citizens the building will be a good addition to the town.

Residents have debated over whether the buildings should be built. Many signed an online petition in hope that the proposal of the 55-foot-tall garage would not be approved.

Some in the area say the structure doesn't fit with the small town feel of Mount Pleasant. Some even wanted the town to reduce the maximum height of buildings in the Shem Creek area.

Residents say they understand development will continue as Mount Pleasant grows, but they want it to happen on a smaller scale.

The developer is hoping this facility will add a downtown feel to the area and hopes the parking garage will serve the needs of the waterfront restaurants nearby.

