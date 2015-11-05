Bernie Sanders to be featured in Charleston town hall event

State Senator Marlon Kimpson has invited presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders to Charleston for a town hall event.

The event will be on Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at Burke High School.

The Charleston Democratic Party and the House Democratic Delegation including State Representatives J. Seth Whipper, David J. Mack, III, Wendell G. Gilliard, Mary E. Tinkler, and Robert L. Brown will be serving as co-hosts for the event.

Back in September, Kimpson invited all of the Democratic candidates to appear at individual town hall meetings in his senate district. So far, Sanders and O’Malley have confirmed.

“The primary isn’t until February and I think it’s important for all of the candidates to engage with South Carolina voters before they vote,” said Kimpson. “The events that have transpired in Charleston County this year will shape the discourse for the meetings,” added Kimpson.

