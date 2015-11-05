Walterboro Police, SLED investigating infant's death

Officials are investigating after a 5-month-old was found dead in Walterboro Tuesday.

Police were called to a home at 5:42 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive infant.

The mother told police she went to sleep with her baby and toddler in bed with her at approximately 2 a.m., and woke up to find the toddler lying on top of the infant, according to a police report. She said she took the baby from beneath the toddler and found the baby was not breathing, then rushed to a neighbor's home and asked them to call 911, the report states.

The infant was pronounced dead by EMS shortly after they arrived.

The incident is being investigated by the Walterboro Police Department and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.