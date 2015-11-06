Multi-car accident snarls eastbound traffic on I-26

The scene of a major accident that blocked two eastbound lanes on I-26, one mile west of the College Park Road Exit. is now cleared.

According to SCDOT, the accident was called in at 7:05 a.m.

Officials at Highway Patrol said six or seven cars were involved. Charleston County EMS was on scene.

Stop-and-go traffic was being reported in the area through 9 a.m. At one point, cars were traveling at 6 miles per hour.

