State Representative Jenny Horne to Challenge Congressman Mark Sanford

South Carolina state representative Jenny Horne announced her intention to enter the race for Congress Friday.



Horne's decision means she will challenge Mark Sanford for the republican nomination in June of 2016. She has recently spoken out about past decisions Sanford has made in his 16 years serving South Carolina.



"It's time for results and results are something that Mark Sanford has not given us," said Horne at the press conference.



Horne has represented State House District 94, which incorporates parts of Dorchester and Charleston Counties, since 2009.

She serves on the House Judiciary and Ethics Committees.

“In my leadership past, I've gotten results for the people of South Carolina," she said. "I feel like this is a very serious time in our nation's history and I think we need serious leaders who are actually going to lead and who are actually going to delve into issues and solve the major problems that are facing our country.”

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.