SLED: Orangeburg man arrested in connection with fatal shooting

An Orangeburg man has been arrested in connection with the Oct. 24 shooting of a man in Bamberg, officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say.

Kwamaine Ross, 25, has been charged with murder.

According to an affidavit, Bamberg City police officers responded to a home on the 250 block of Sanders Street to find a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told officers they saw two men near the victim's home. They heard gunshots a short time later, and saw a woman running from the home while screaming.

The victim's fiancee heard gunshots as she was entering the home later, just after 9:00 p.m. She ran out and saw a large man, who she later identified to be Ross, standing in the doorway as she screamed for assistance.

The woman identified Ross as the suspect in a photographic lineup.

According to the news release, those convicted of murder face death or a minimum of 30 years to life in prison.

Ross was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, which carries a penalty of five years in prison in addition to the punishment for the principle crime upon conviction.

The suspect was booked at the Bamberg County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Second Circuit Solicitor's Office.

