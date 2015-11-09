Quantcast

Traffic moving on I-526 following accident near exit to Paul Can - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Traffic moving on I-526 following accident near exit to Paul Cantrell Boulevard

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A slowdown was reported on I-526 Eastbound just after Exit 11A Monday morning. 

One lane was closed as emergency responders worked an accident that may have caused residual traffic throughout West Ashley.

The accident was reported just before 8:00 a.m. Monday. 

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly