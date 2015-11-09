Charleston mayoral candidate Leon Stavrinakis to hold press conference Monday

Charleston mayoral candidate Leon Stavrinakis will hold a news conference with elected officials and leaders from the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce on Monday, a news release states.

The conference has been called "to discuss an important issue in the Charleston mayoral race," the release reads.

It will be held at 2:30 p.m. on the on the top floor of the Holiday Inn Charleston-Riverview in West Ashley.

Stavrinakis will face John Tecklenburg in a special run-off election on Nov. 17.

The candidates came on top in last week's election, Tecklenburg garnering 35.64 percent of the votes, and Stavrinakis getting 34.51 percent.

