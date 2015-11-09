Goose Creek PD, SLED investigating after woman dies in house fire

One person is dead after a house fire in Goose Creek Sunday, officials with the Goose Creek Fire Department say.

According to a news release, the fire occurred on the 100 block of Amberside Drive. Goose Creek Police say someone passing by the house saw smoke coming from the attic vents and tried to warn anyone inside while calling 911.

GCFD firefighters were dispatched to the home at 10:45 a.m. after a passerby saw flames. Firefighters found 63-year-old Betty Brandhorst dead at the entry way of the back door of the home. Authorities said an autopsy determined Brandhorst died of smoke inhalation.

The release states investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department arrived on scene soon after and summoned the assistance of arson investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The incident remains under investigation.

