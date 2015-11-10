Quantcast

Department of Transportation on the scene of small sinkhole on Miles Jamison Road

(Photo Source: Patricia Scholtes Ouzts) (Photo Source: Patricia Scholtes Ouzts)
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation are responding to a small sinkhole on Miles Jamison Road, near the Summerville Place neighborhood Tuesday. 

A representative with Highway Patrol says the depression is the size of a manhole cover. It was reported at 7:28 a.m. 

Officials initially called it a washout.

At 10 a.m., the sinkhole did not appear to be affecting traffic. 

