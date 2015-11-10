Charleston mayoral candidate John Tecklenburg to hold press conference Tuesday

Charleston mayoral candidate John Tecklenburg will hold a news conference with elected officials Tuesday, a news release states.

The news conference will be held at the Charleston Maritime Center at 2 p.m.

The release says after the news conference, the Tecklenburg campaign plans to address what they call false and negative attack ads that opponent Leon Stavrinakis allegedly started running on television.

Tecklenburg and Stavrinakis came out on top in the running for mayor following an election last week, Tecklenburg garnering 35.64 percent of the votes, and Stavrinakis getting 34.51 percent.

A special run-off election to pick the next mayor of Charleston will be held Nov. 17.

On Tuesday, three elected officials announced their support for Stavrinakis.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.