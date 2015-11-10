Charleston mayoral candidate Leon Stavrinakis holding press conference Tuesday

Charleston mayoral candidate Leon Stavrinakis will hold a press conference at the College of Charleston to address several differences between himself and opponent John Tecklenburg Tuesday, his spokesman says.

The press conference will take place in front of the Cistern Yard on George Street.

Earlier on Tuesday, Stavrinakis' camp announced that he had received endorsements from some Charleston County Council members.

According to the press release, Elliot Summey, the Chairman of Charleston County Council, Teddie Pryor, Immediate Past Chairman of Charleston County Council, and Anna Johnson, a Charleston County Council Member representing James and Johns Island have announced their support of the mayoral candidate.

"Leon is a proven leader who will work closely with county leaders to manage growth and fix our traffic problems," said Summey. "He's the only person who has a record securing funding for 526 and he's the best chance we have to finish the project. I want to partner with Leon to tackle the major issues facing our region because he's got the experience and the know-how to get things done."

Leon Stavrinakis said he was honored to have the leaders' support.

"The next mayor must be able to work with the county to manage growth and fund big infrastructure projects like 526," he said. As Chairman of County Council, I wrote the county's first smart growth plan and invested over a billion dollars in Charleston infrastructure projects through the county Roadwise program. Now we've got to work on more immediate traffic relief on Maybank, Folly, Main, Savannah, Highway 61, and Glenn McConnell. I've got the experience and know-how to hit the ground running on day one on these issues. It's a privilege to receive the endorsement of these dedicated public servants who want the best for our city and region."

The number of candidates in the running for mayor of Charleston was reduced from six to just two after a general election last week, with candidate John Tecklenburg garnering 35.64 percent of the votes, and Stavrinakis getting 34.51 percent.

On Nov. 17, Stavrinakis and Tecklenburg will face each other in a special run-off election for the position.

Tecklenburg announced his plan to hold a news conference with elected officials Tuesday at 2 p.m.

