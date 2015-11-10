Authorities: $84,000 could be missing from Goose Creek HS booster club's funds

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office is investigating a claim that $84,000 is missing from the Goose Creek High School Booster Club.

Chief Deputy Mike Cochran says a forensic accountant is looking into how much money should be in the booster club's account, and how much money they actually have.

In October, a deputy responded to the school and spoke to Principal Jimmy Huskey.

Huskey said the new athletic booster club treasurer was going through a box of receipts trying to get the account in order when she found a $84,000 discrepancy during the months between August and October.

When investigators were called in, school officials then told them the account was supposed to have $99,000 in it, and it was only found to have $5,900.

A statement from the Berkeley County School District states a report regarding possible unaccounted for Booster Club funds had been received by district officials. The exact amount of money missing, if any, will be determined by the audit, which is the basis of the investigation, officials say.

BCSD is conducting a formal investigation based on the report received and will take appropriate action, if necessary, the district said.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.