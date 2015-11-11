Over 100 people honor South Carolina's fallen heroes

Over the weekend, members of four military bases and one sheriff's department bonded over a common goal.

Organizers for the South Carolina Run for the Fallen say representatives from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, Shaw Air Force Base, Joint Base Charleston, Fort Jackson and Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort ran from Charleston to Columbia over the course of two days to honor fallen heroes of South Carolina.

Saturday's journey started in Charleston and ended in Calhoun County. The runners picked up from there Sunday and ran to Columbia.

The group of runners was escorted by troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Green Knights of Shaw Air Force Base motorcyclists and the Freedom Warriors Riders Association from Arkansas.

They stopped at each mile to honor a single soldier, sailor, marine or airman.

The fallen hero's name would be called out, organizers tell us, with the circumstances of his or her death recalled, then saluted.

The organizers say 110 people were involved in the two-day event.

