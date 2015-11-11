North Charleston honors more than 500 veterans

Hundreds of veterans and their loved ones attended the City of North Charleston’s 14th annual Veterans Day tribute event at Park Circle.

Hugh Keller, 95, was one of those veterans in attendance. He proudly served his country, fighting in the Korean War and WWII. “I’m just glad I made it home. I didn't ever think I’d make it home,” Keller said.

With his wife Annette by his side, Hugh says he's just as sharp as the days he navigated Navy ships. He's joined by hundreds of other veterans, sharing their own military memories at the tribute.

“I've been coming here for four or five years. I think it's an honor to meet some of the other veterans that are here,” Vietnam war veteran Vernon Williams said.

Organizers have been working since 2:30 a.m., ensuring everything is up to standards. Their set up included placing more than 400 flags in the ground for America’s finest.

"I think that's what I need to do is create memories for these guys. That they can leave here today and knowing there's someone who cares and the city cares the way we do," organizer Ed Barfield said.

Men and women from all branches were touched by the hugs and thank you’s they received from people they didn't even know.

"I love the opportunity to be able to say thanks for all the people, whether they know me or not, who risked their lives and I do that all the time," Fouche Sheppard said.

It was a tribute that Hugh and fellow veterans will hold on to forever.

"It feels good... I'm just glad I'm around to be honored,” he said.

Copyright 2015 WCSC. All rights reserved.