Public meeting held for Georgetown County residents affected by flooding

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Residents affected by flooding in Georgetown County are invited to attend a community meeting Thursday, Georgetown officials say.

According to officials, attendees with get information on topics including federal assistance that they may be eligible for.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 at Browns Ferry Elementary School, 7292 Browns Ferry Road. 

