911: Teen says he thwarted attempted burglary by shooting suspect

Deputies at the scene of the incident on Elderwood Drive, in Ladson.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office have released the 911 calls made by the 13-year-old who opened fire on a suspect allegedly trying to break into his home Tuesday, as well as calls made by his mother and neighbors.

"Excuse me, someone just tried to come inside my house just now," the teen told the dispatcher as he looked outside the window of the home on Elderwood Drive in Ladson.

"They tried to break into the house," he went on. "And my momma told me where the gun had been at before she left, so when they tried to come inside the house, I started to shoot at them."

"What type of gun do you have in the residence?" asked the dispatcher, who was documenting the call.

"A Glock 17," he responded.

He later told the dispatcher one of the suspects, who later died of gunshot wounds, was trying to enter the home through the window. The teen told the dispatcher he believed the suspects left and said he thought they had a gun too.

"They was inside a Chevy-looking car," he told the dispatcher. He later said the car was blue or black.

"They came in two times. The first time — I think they saw me or something, I don't know."

When deputies arrived, the dispatcher told the teen to answer the door with his hands up.

"They ain't going to do nothing are they?"

"No sir, they aren't going to do anything to you." Hesitant to open door, the teen asked the dispatcher a second time if they were going to do anything to him. The dispatcher coaxed him into opening the door and the call ended.

The 911 recordings revealed his mother called for help too. People who heard gunshots nearby also called.

"Yes ma'am, the house next door to me is shooting a gun," one caller said. "There's some car coming down the street and I don't know if they were shooting at the car or what."

"It went off about 12 to 13 times." she said, referring to gunshots. She told the dispatcher she didn't see who was firing the gun.

"I'm in Woodside Manor and I just heard a bunch of gunshots where I'm at," said another caller who claimed to be nearby on Garwood Drive. "Six or seven shots."

"I'm just worried about the kids around here," he said later.

The suspect who tried to break into the home died of gunshot wounds at Trident Hospital. The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the deceased suspect as 31-year-old Lamar Brown of Summerville.

Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office later arrested 28-year-old Ira J. Bennett of North Charleston and charged him with first-degree burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies say he was driving the car.

