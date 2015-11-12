Clyburn hosts town hall to address health disparities in minority communities

As the end of the year draws near, enrolling in proper healthcare coverage is at the top of many Americans list.

But one group may be at a disadvantage, according to studies.

Congressman Jim Clyburn and other health professionals tackled the healthcare gap affecting minorities.

Thursday night's town hall was the first in a three-part series working to improve health results in communities of color.

"March Toward Health Equity Conference" combines members of Congress, health policy experts, scholars and community leaders to examine the causes, problems, and solutions to the health disparities.

For more information on the schedule of events for the next two days click on the link

