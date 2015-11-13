CofC basketball teams to Honor Emanuel AME Church at Home Openers

The College of Charleston women's basketball team will wear a blue patch embroidered with an image of a Palmetto tree and nine doves in honor of the victims of the Emanuel AME Chruch shooting. (Photo Source: College of Charleston Athletics)

College of Charleston Athletics will honor the Emanuel AME Church community during the men’s and women’s basketball games on Friday, a news release says.

At 4 p.m., the men’s team will host a silent auction featuring “We Are All Charleston” game-worn, numbered warm-up shirts at TD Arena on Meeting Street.

According to a press release, a member of the Emanuel AME Choir will sing the national Anthem before the men's game. The auction ends at halftime.

Both the men's and women's teams will hold a moment of silence prior to tip-off in remembrance of the victims, survivors and members of the church.

The release says the women’s basketball team will also wear on their jerseys a blue patch embroidered with an image of a Palmetto tree and nine doves for the entire 2015- 2016 season.

