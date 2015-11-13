Accident slows eastbound traffic on I-26

A crash has snarled eastbound traffic on I-26.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the left lane was closed at milemarker 216, near the exit to Cosgrove Avenue. The accident was called in at 6:55 a.m., and has since been cleared.

As of 7:24 a.m., the drive from Summerville to downtown Charleston is taking 57 minutes.

The drive westbound from downtown Charleston to Summerville is taking 18 minutes.

Copyright 2015 WCSC, All Rights Reserved.