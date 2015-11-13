Quantcast

Accident slows eastbound traffic on I-26 - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Accident slows eastbound traffic on I-26

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

A crash has snarled eastbound traffic on I-26.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said the left lane was closed at milemarker 216, near the exit to Cosgrove Avenue. The accident was called in at 6:55 a.m., and has since been cleared. 

As of 7:24 a.m., the drive from Summerville to downtown Charleston is taking 57 minutes.

The drive westbound from downtown Charleston to Summerville is taking 18 minutes.

Copyright 2015 WCSC, All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly